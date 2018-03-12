

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced Monday an agreement to acquire from Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) PF-04958242, a Phase 2b ready AMPA receptor potentiator for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia. The purchase will include an upfront payment of $75 million with up to $515 million in additional development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties in the low to mid-teen percentages. Biogen expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2018.



APhase 2b trial will be initiated in the second half of 2018. AMPA receptors mediate fast excitatory synaptic transmission in the central nervous system. PF-04958242 has previously demonstrated an acceptable safety profile and treatment effect trends across multiple domains of cognition in Phase 1b clinical studies.



