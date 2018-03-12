

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) a developer of semiconductor technology solutions for wireless applications, said that it has received a favorable venue ruling from a federal court judge in its patent infringement case against Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) and Apple Inc. (AAPL).



On March 8, 2018, Judge Brian Davis of the Federal Court in the Middle District of Florida denied Qualcomm's motion to transfer to the Southern District of California and denied Apple's motion to dismiss for improper venue pertaining to ParkerVision's patent infringement suit against Qualcomm and Apple (Case No. 3:15-cv-1477).



'We are pleased that Judge Davis has agreed with ParkerVision that the Middle District of Florida is the proper venue for this case. We anticipate the case can now move expeditiously toward a Markman hearing, and we look forward to the court's guidance on claim construction,' said ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker.



