

Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six months to December 31, 2017



March 12, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company') announced on February 14, 2018, an interim dividend of 29.79 US cents per Ordinary Share payable on April 24, 2018, to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on March 9, 2018.



Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's Income Access Share arrangements ('IAS Arrangements'), they need to have submitted a valid IAS Arrangements election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no later than 5pm (GMT) on March 23, 2018.



Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised that:



* any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and



* if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's IAS Arrangements, their dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions.



Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms can be found at: http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder- forms.aspx



For further information concerning the IAS Arrangements, please contact Equiniti (+44 (0) 121 415 7593). If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, please consult your tax advisor immediately.



Sarah Rixon



Company Secretarial Assistant



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 795 432 359



Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175



Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874



Media



Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779



NOTES TO EDITORS



About Shire



Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.



We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.



www.shire.com



