

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Monday, with the graphics chip maker jumping by 2.4 percent. Earlier in the session, Nvidia reached a record intraday high.



The advance by Nvidia comes after a note from Jefferies said Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' movie could be a catalyst for the company's stock.



'We believe that the movie will drive sales of VR headsets that require high-performance GPUs from NVDA,' Jefferies said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX