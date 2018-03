WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the upside, shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) have turned lower over the course of the trading session on Monday. Nektar is currently down by 4.3 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The pullback by Nektar comes even though Standard & Poor's said the biopharmaceutical company will replace Chesapeake Energy (CHK) in the S&P 500.



