

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) reported positive results from its phase II clinical trial of OPRX-106 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company intends to release full results at a medical conference later in the year.



OPRX-106 is a plant cell-expressed recombinant human tumor necrosis factor receptor II fused to an IgG1 Fc domain, in development for oral administration. The company said, when administered orally and while passing through the digestive tract, the plant cells function as a natural delivery vehicle, having the unique attribute of a cellulose cell wall which makes them resistant to degradation compared to proteins produced via mammalian cell expression.



The company said OPRX-106 was safe and well tolerated with only mild to moderate adverse events, which were transient in nature. No anti-drug antibodies were detected.



