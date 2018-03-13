

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) plans to start a pilot program this summer that will enable car owners to rent out their vehicles when they aren't using them, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report noted that the tests will begin in early summer through GM's Maven car-sharing unit. GM vehicle owners will be able to put their cars on Maven's platform for other drivers to rent and share the revenue with the automaker.



The pilot -- which GM will try to grow into a full-fledged business if it's successful -- could mark another step forward in GM's transition from manufacturer to mobility provider.



GM's Maven unit already rents vehicles to individual drivers, including customers looking for short-term wheels as they have through services such as Zipcar. Maven Gig also lends cars to drivers working for companies including Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and food-delivery businesses.



