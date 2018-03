WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of U.S. Steel (X) have moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, slumping by 8.4 percent. With the drop, U.S. Steel has fallen to its lowest intraday level in almost a month.



The steep drop by U.S. Steel comes even though the steel giant raised its full-year earnings forecast in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel imports.



