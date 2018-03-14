

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) said that its Management Board decided to redeem 2.40 million treasury shares which had been acquired by the company in previous years based on various buy-back authorizations and to decrease the share capital accordingly by EUR 2.40 million. This corresponds to 3.14 percent of the share capital before redemption and capital decrease.



The redemption is based on the authorization of the General Assembly of Software AG of May 31, 2016.



After the share capital decrease, the current share capital of Software AG of EUR 76.40 million euros will amount to 74 million euros and will be divided into 74 million shares with a proportional share in the share capital amounting to 1.00 euros per share. After the redemption of 2.40 million treasury shares, Software AG will still hold 23,761 treasury shares. This corresponds to 0.03 percent of the decreased share capital.



The redemption is expected to be completed shortly.



