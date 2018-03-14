

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L) reported fiscal 2017 pretax profit of 117 million pounds compared to 10 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 23.4 pence compared to 0.2 pence. Statutory profit from operations increased to 148 million pounds from 17 million pounds. Underlying profit from operations increased to 196 million pounds from 69 million pounds, last year, with Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments all reporting improved profitability in the period. Underlying pretax profit was 165 million pounds compared to 62 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations was 20.9 pence compared to 7.2 pence.



Fiscal 2017 statutory revenue, which excludes joint ventures and associates, was 6.92 billion pounds, flat with last year. Underlying revenue was at 8.23 billion pounds compared to 8.21 billion pounds.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 2.4 pence per share, giving a total recommended dividend for the year of 3.6 pence per share. The Board said it recognises the importance of dividends to shareholders and anticipates a progressive dividend policy going forward.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX