

BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) published a report on the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and Group management Board in 2017. Mr. Hayek, as the CEO, received the highest compensation. A total of 1.56 million Francs were awarded in base compensation, resulting in total compensation to Hayek of 6.97 million Francs, for the period.



The total compensation for the Executive Management Board and Extended Group management Board was 33.53 million francs, for 2017.



