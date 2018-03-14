

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) announced that its QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus (QFT-Plus), the standard in testing for latent tuberculosis infection, has been endorsed for immigration medical screening by the International Panel Physicians Association. In a statement the IPPA called the modern class of TB tests 'essential to the safety and efficacy of screening programs designed for early detection of TB infection.'



IPPA is a not-for-profit physician education group that works with countries that receive immigrants and refugees, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX