

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. retail sales fell for a third month in a row in February, according to figures from the Commerce Department.



Retail sales were off 0.1 percent, disappointing economists looking for growth of 0.4 percent.



However, if gas and autos are stripped out, retail sales edged higher by 0.3%, a sign of health in the broader economy.



Gas station sales were down 1.2% and auto dealer sales slumped 2.3% as the post-hurricanes boom in car demand died down.



Also, January's drop was revised to just 0.1% from the 0.3% drop that was initially reported.



