

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were up $0.50 at $61.21 a barrel Wednesday morning. The Energy Department releases its U.S. inventories data later this morning.



Yesterday, industry group the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude supplies rose nearly 1.2 million barrels for the week ended March 9.



OPEC is warning that President Donald Trump's trade policies could hurt global economic growth and oil demand.



According to OPEC, 'the most recent trade-related developments may provide challenges to the growth momentum as global trade has been an important factor contributing to the world economy.'



