

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) said it issued a safety recall in North America for about 1.3 million 2014-18 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles for potentially loose steering wheel bolts that could result in a steering wheel detaching from the steering column. The recall involves about 1.38 million vehicles in North America with 1.30 million in the United States and federalized territories, 62,479 in Canada and 14,172 in Mexico.



In affected vehicles, the steering wheel bolt may not maintain torque, allowing the bolt to loosen over time, and if not serviced, a steering wheel could potentially detach and lead to a loss of steering control and increased risk of a crash.



Ford noted that it is aware of two accidents with one injury allegedly related to this condition.



Meanwhile, Ford issued a safety recall in North America for approximately 6,000 2013-16 Ford Focus cars with 1.0-liter Fox GTDI engine and B6 manual transmission and 2013-15 Ford Fusion with 1.6-liter GTDI engine and B6 manual transmission vehicles for potential clutch plate fracture with risk of fire.



In affected vehicles, repeated high-energy clutch slip input made while a driver changes gears can lead to premature clutch lining wear, reducing the mechanical properties of pressure plate material. Repeated cyclic heating and cooling events may cause cracks around the outer edge of the pressure plate.



Ford said it is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue.



The recall involves approximately 5,872 vehicles in North America with 5,357 in the United States and 515 in Canada.



