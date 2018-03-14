

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc (Legal Entity Identifier: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06) Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc (Legal Entity Identifier: 213800GQ3JQE2M214C75) ('the Companies') 14 March 2018 Dividend Policy



The Boards of the Companies announce that they intend to move the regular annual dividend payment date in each year from September to December in order that the dividend payments are better aligned with cash receipts from the portfolio companies. This should allow the Companies to manage cash in a more efficient manner. The next dividend is now therefore expected to be paid in December 2018 and will be declared nearer that time.



