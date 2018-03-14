

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc (Legal Entity Identifier: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06) Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc (Legal Entity Identifier: 213800GQ3JQE2M214C75) ('the Companies') Top-up Offer for Subscription 14 March 2018



The Companies announce that they have published an offer document (the 'Offer Document') seeking to raise up to £4.4 million in aggregate through offers for subscription (the 'Offers') of new ordinary shares and A shares of 0.1p each ('New Shares').



The Offers open on 14 March 2018 and will close on 26 April 2018 or as soon as the Offers are fully subscribed or such earlier time as the directors of the Companies in their absolute discretion may decide.



Pursuant to an agreement (the 'Offer Agreement') between the Company and Gresham House Asset Management Limited, the Companies' investment adviser (the 'Investment Adviser'), the Investment Adviser will receive a fee of: * 4% of the gross funds raised under the Offers from applications received through an intermediary to whom it is required to pay commission; and * 2% of the gross funds raised under the Offers from applications received where no commission is payable for acting as promoter of the Offers. Out of the fee, the Investment Adviser will pay all costs of the Offers, including any commissions relating to execution-only transactions (excluding trail commission) and also listing expenses.



A copy of the Offer Document is available free of charge from the registered office of the Companies or from: Gresham House Asset Management Limited 5 Cheapside London EC2V 6AA



A downloadable version of the Offer Document is also available from https://www.downing.co.uk/h1



A copy of the Offer Document will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



