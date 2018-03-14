

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against its major opponents in early New York deals on Wednesday.



The franc declined to a 2-day low of 1.1712 versus the euro and near a 5-week low of 1.3240 versus the pound, from its early highs of 1.1688 and 1.3168, respectively.



The franc dropped to 112.35 against the yen and 0.9480 against the dollar, off its early high of 113.08 and a 6-day high of 0.9425, respectively.



The franc is likely to find support around 1.20 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 108.00 against the yen and 0.97 against the greenback.



