Daily Litecoin News UpdateCryptocurrency prices are crashing on Wednesday. Again. Usually, it's difficult to put your finger on the exact cause. Sometimes there are none. That's when prices move on the wishes and whims of speculators. But on Wednesday morning, we may have a culprit to blame.In a little over two months from now, the world's largest search engine will limit cryptocurrency exposure to its users. Naturally, the crypto market is flipping out.In case you didn't hear, Google is banning cryptocurrency ads on its search engine, beginning in June this year. All cryptocurrency-related content will be aggressively vetted..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...