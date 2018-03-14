

14 March 2018



PayPoint plc ('the Company')



On 14 March 2018, Lewis Alcraft, Commercial Director, carried out a 'Bed and SIPP' transfer of shares from his nominee share dealing account into a SIPP.



The notifications below have been submitted to the FCA:



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Lewis Alcraft | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Commercial Director | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |'Bed and SIPP' transfer of shares from | | | |the PDMR's nominee share dealing account| | | |to a SIPP. | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.30 2,114 | | | |(sold) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |2,114 | | | | | | | * Price |£17,546.20 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-03-14 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Lewis Alcraft | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Commercial Director | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |'Bed and SIPP' transfer of shares from | | | |the PDMR's nominee share dealing account| | | |to a SIPP. | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.314 2,097 (buy)| +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |2,097 | | | | | | | * Price |£17,434.46 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-03-14 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Susan Court | | | | Date of notification: 14 March 2018 | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R52



