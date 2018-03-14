

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A US court has sentenced an American Citizen to 45 years in prison for conspiring to kull American military personnel in Afghanistan, and providing material support to Al-Qaeda.



U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan sentenced Muhanad Mahmoud al Farekh, 32, who was trained by al Qaeda in the tribal areas of Pakistan.



Farekh, of Houston, traveled overseas, joined al Qaeda, and conspired to kill Americans, including through an attack using explosive devices on a U.S. military installation in Afghanistan in 2009,' said Assistant Attorney General Demers.



As proven at trial, in March 2007, Farekh and two co-conspirators, all of whom were students at the University of Manitoba, departed Canada for Pakistan with the intention of fighting against American forces overseas. Before traveling overseas, Farekh and his co-conspirators watched video recordings encouraging violent jihad, listened to jihadist lectures by now-deceased al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader Anwar al-Awlaqi, and came to embrace a violent, extremist view of Islam.



