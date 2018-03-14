

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Denny's Corp. (DENN), a full-service family dining chain, Wednesday aid it has partnered with Amazon (AMZN) to further expand its digital ordering network Denny's on Demand to Amazon Alexa voice ordering.



The introduction of the skill for Amazon Alexa voice ordering at Denny's is among the first from a family dining brand, as the Company embraces its role as a restaurant 'omnichannel' innovator.



Denny's customers can now place their order directly via Amazon Alexa from the comfort of their own home. It also allows guests to re-order recent menu items and provide estimated pick-up times. From there, the order will be sent directly to their nearby Denny's restaurant, whether for pickup or delivery (at participating restaurants).



'Since our launch of Denny's on Demand last May, we have seen a clear and growing demand for greater convenience from our guests,' said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny's. 'Our digital ordering sales are continuing to grow, and we are seeing the benefit that digital ordering technology is bringing to both our restaurants and our guests.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX