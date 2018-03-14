

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Wednesday amid mixed economic data, including a lackluster retail sales report.



April gold was down $1.50, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,325.60/oz, having seen little movement over the past week.



None of the recent economic data is likely to have pushed the Federal Reserve from its plans to raise interest rates three time in 2018.



Some analysts thought the Fed was hinting at four rate hikes, but tame inflation will prevent such a move.



U.S. wholesale prices rose slightly in February, roughly in line with the tepid growth seen in consumer prices.



On a monthly basis, the producer price index that measures wholesale inflation was up 0.2% following January's 0.4% increase.



Retail sales were off 0.1 percent, disappointing economists looking for growth of 0.4 percent.



