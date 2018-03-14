

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arotech Corp. (ARTX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $2.17 million, or $0.08 per share. This was higher than $0.23 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 34.9% to $29.00 million. This was up from $21.49 million last year.



Arotech Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.17 Mln. vs. $0.23 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 843.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 700% -Revenue (Q4): $29.00 Mln vs. $21.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 34.9%



