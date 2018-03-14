

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iconix Brand Group (ICON) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $3.59 million, or $0.06 per share. This was lower than $22.15 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $52.30 million. This was down from $58.80 million last year.



Iconix Brand Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.59 Mln. vs. $22.15 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -84.6% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q4): $52.30 Mln vs. $58.80 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.1%



