

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year after advancing 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent in year in the three months prior.



Australia will provide its inflation forecast for March; in February, consumer prices were tipped to have risen 3.6 percent.



Japan will see February figures for Tokyo condominium sales; in January, sales surged 39.7 percent on year.



Singapore will release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth 38.50 billion SGD and exports were at 44.13 billion SGD for a trade surplus of 5.63 billion SGD.



Indonesia will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth $15.13 billion and exports were at $14.46 billion for a trade deficit of $0.67 billion.



