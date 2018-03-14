

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney announced on Wednesday that it will eliminate free overnight parking facility available for guests visiting its Walt Disney World Resort hotels. From now on, guests with cars will have to pay up to $24 more per night when they stay at Walt Disney World.



The change will go into effect for guests who make reservation starting March 21.



Guests at Walt Disney World's Value Resorts will have to pay $13 per night, while Disney Moderate Resorts guests will be charged $19 per night, while guests at the most expensive Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts will pay $24 per night. These fees include applicable taxes.



Meanwhile, complimentary standard parking will still be available for guests staying at the Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. Disney Vacation Club Members will not be charged for standard overnight self-parking when staying at a DVC Deluxe Villa.



