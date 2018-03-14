

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines accidently transported a Kansas-bound German Shepherd to Japan.



According to a CBS News report, Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight. When they went to a cargo facility to pick up their German shepherd Irgo, they were instead given a Great Dane.



Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan, where the Great Dane was supposed to go. The airline blamed the similarity of the kennels for the mix up.



'I just want to know where my dog is,' Swindle told KCTV. 'The fact that we don't have any idea is the most frustrating part. He could be in Kansas City and we have no idea because the paperwork is all messed up. They have our paperwork here saying that this is the correct dog, but we know it's not. It's just horrible.'



A spokesperson for the airline released a statement to CBS, 'An error occurred during connections in Denver for two pets sent to the wrong destinations. We have notified our customers that their pets have arrived safely and will arrange to return the pets to them as soon as possible. We apologize for this mistake and are following up with the vendor kennel where they were kept overnight to understand what happened.'



The news of Irgo's mix up comes as United admitted and issued an apology for a dog's death after a flight attendant forced it to travel in an overhead bin on a Houston-to-New York flight.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX