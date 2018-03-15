

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Wednesday announced its plans to expand its Online Grocery Delivery option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households by the end of the year. The service will be expanded from its current availability in 6 markets to more than 100 metro areas across the country.



'We're saving customers time by leveraging new technology, and connecting all the parts of our business into a single seamless shopping experience: great stores, easy pickup, fast delivery, and apps and websites that are simple to use,' said Greg Foran, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. 'We're serving our customers in ways that no one else can. Using our size and scale, we're bringing the best of Walmart to customers across the country.'



Customers place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery App. The retailer also offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars.



Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart's Online Grocery Delivery carries a simple $9.95 fee and a $30 minimum order.



