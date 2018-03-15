

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit declined to RMB503.57 million, or RMB0.88 per share. This was lower than RMB645.32 million, or RMB1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to RMB6.43 billion. This was up from RMB5.18 billion last year.



Ctrip.com International Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB503.57 Mln. vs. RMB645.32 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.0% -EPS (Q4): RMB0.88 vs. RMB1.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.4% -Revenue (Q4): RMB6.43 Bln vs. RMB5.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.1%



