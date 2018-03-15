

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 net income increased 13 percent to 143 million euros from last year's 127.1 million euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT grew 13 percent to 187.6 million euros, while EBIT margin dropped 0.5 percentage points to 26.7 percent.



Sales revenues climbed 15 percent to 702.1 million euros from 613.0 million euros last year. Adjusted for negative currency effects, our organic sales revenue growth was 16%.



Further, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 8.80 euros per share and a special dividend of 2.20 euros per share for the 2017 fiscal year to the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 9 May 2018. Based on the net profit for the year, this translates into a distribution ratio of 87%.



Looking ahead, CEO Peter Stadelmann said, 'In view of the wide acceptance of our appliances and the large global market potential, we believe we can continue our successful growth policy for sales revenues and profit in 2018.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX