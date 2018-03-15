

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc. (PSN.L) said that it appointed Roger Devlin as its Chairman from 1 June 2018.



Roger has extensive experience as an executive, non-executive and Chairman in a wide range of companies and has recently been appointed Chairman Designate of William Hill PLC. Since 2013 he has been Chairman of leading pub operator and brewer, Marston's PLC, and he is also currently the Senior Independent Director of the Football Association. He will step down from both Marston's PLC and the Football Association on 31 May 2018.



Separately, Marston's PLC said that Roger Devlin has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as Chairman, and from the Board, in view of his other increased business commitments. It has been agreed with the Board that these changes will take effect from 31 May 2018; the process for a replacement is underway and an update on succession will be provided in due course.



