

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British insurer Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 IFRS pre-tax profit for continuing operations climbed 102 percent to 617 million pounds from last year's 306 million pounds.



IFRS profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent was 909 million pounds, 59% higher than 570 million pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 19.3 pence, up 61% from 12 pence last year.



Adjusted operating profit before tax was 2.04 billion pounds, compared to 1.67 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted operating profit after tax was 1.56 billion pounds, compared to 1.27 billion pounds last year.



Adjusted operating earnings per share were 24.3 pence, compared to 19.4 pence last year. All businesses have performed well, the company said.



Further, the company announced a second interim dividend for the second half of 2017 of 3.57p, up 5 percent. This will be paid on April 30. The total full year dividend for 2017 is 7.10 pence, up 17 percent.



