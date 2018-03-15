sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,99 Euro		+0,06
+0,76 %
WKN: 330410 ISIN: DE0003304101 Ticker-Symbol: GWI1 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,985
8,035
11:03
7,95
8,02
11:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG7,99+0,76 %