

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced that the pivotal Phase 3 study of ALXN1210, the company's investigational long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, demonstrated non-inferiority to Soliris (eculizumab) in complement inhibitor treatment-naïve patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The study also demonstrated non-inferiority on all four key secondary endpoints. In addition, numeric results for all six endpoints favored ALXN1210. There were no notable differences in the safety profiles for ALXN1210 and Soliris.



The company said, since non-inferiority was achieved across both co-primary and all four key secondary endpoints, the protocol allowed for superiority testing. The hierarchical testing order pre-specified breakthrough hemolysis as the first endpoint tested for superiority. Although ALXN1210 did not achieve superiority, a numeric trend in favor of ALXN1210 was observed for breakthrough hemolysis.



John Orloff, Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development at Alexion, said: 'Soliris has established a high bar for efficacy. Achieving non-inferiority on both co-primary and all key secondary endpoints, as well as seeing numeric results in favor of ALXN1210, in such a rigorous study met a very high hurdle. We look forward to regulatory submissions of ALXN1210 in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in the U.S., EU, and Japan in the second half of 2018.'



