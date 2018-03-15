

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) and ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. announced a multi-year partnership to develop self-driving cars.



Magna will also invest $200 million in Lyft. The establishment of the partnership is subject to regulatory approval.



In addition to developing self-driving vehicles at scale that will be deployed on Lyft's own ride-sharing network in the coming years, Magna will deploy the technologies across a wide-range of use cases to benefit the entire automotive industry.



The companies expect the technology 'to be market-ready over the next few years' and be deployed across the industry through Magna.



Under the partnership, Lyft will lead the co-development of the self-driving system at its Palo Alto-based self-driving engineering center.



Magna will lead manufacturing and join Lyft's development team onsite. Magna will contribute its vehicle systems knowledge, safety as well as ADAS expertise, and manufacturing capabilities.



Lyft and Magna said they will share jointly created IP and utilize Lyft data to improve systems. The partnership intends to benefit from data generated by the more than 5 billion miles traveled per year on the Lyft network.



Lyft also plans to utilize Magna's automotive experience for its fleet's self-driving systems. Magna is already a member of a consortium that includes BMW, Intel and Mobileye to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for automakers by 2020.



'Together with Magna, we will accelerate the introduction of self-driving vehicles by sharing our technology with automotive OEMs worldwide. This is an entirely new approach that will democratize access to this transformative technology,' said Lyft CEO Logan Green.



Lyft has been working on self-driving partnerships for quite some time now. In May 2017, the company announced a plan to work with Alphabet's Waymo on autonomous technology.



In September 2017, automaker Ford announced a new partnership with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles, joining the growing number of partners in Lyft's Open Platform Initiative that includes General Motors, Alphabet's Waymo, Jaguar Land Rover and self-driving startup NuTonomy.



GM has invested $500 million in Lyft, aiming to deploy its driverless Chevy Bolts on the ride-hailing network.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX