

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British satellite television network Sky Plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) said it has entered into a confidentiality agreement dated 15 March 2018 with Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX, FOXA) and Walt Disney Co. (DIS).



The confidentiality agreement relates to the disclosure of information for the purpose of enabling 21st Century Fox and Disney to assess and, if necessary, obtain certain antitrust as well as other regulatory approvals required in connection with Disney's proposed acquisition of 21st Century Fox announced on 14 December 2017.



This includes the proposed indirect acquisition of 21st Century Fox's interest in Sky.



In mid-December, Walt Disney agreed to buy certain assets of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox, for about $52.4 billion in stock. Under the deal, Disney will acquire 21st Century Fox, including the Twentieth Century Fox Film and Television studios, along with cable and international TV businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX