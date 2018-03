WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Barnes & Noble (BKS) continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Thursday after an early move to the upside. After reaching its best intraday level in well over a month, Barnes & Noble is currently up by 6.8 percent.



The advance by Barnes & Noble comes after the bookseller declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share and provided upbeat guidance for fiscal 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX