

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $772.19 million, or $1.55 per share. This was up from $471.72 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $2.08 billion. This was up from $1.68 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $772.19 Mln. vs. $471.72 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q1): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.8%



