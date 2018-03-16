

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, surrendering more than 35 points or 1 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,290-point plateau and it's looking at another narrow trading range again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amid inconsistent data and a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials and insurance companies.



For the day, the index eased 0.27 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 3,291.11 after trading between 3,273.20 and 3,297.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 4.10 points or 0.22 percent to end at 1,874.41.



Among the actives, PetroChina lost 0.50 percent, while China Life jumped 1.08 percent, Ping An Insurance spiked 2.43 percent, Bank of Communications gained 0.16 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.12 percent, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 0.98 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.31 percent, China Vanke dipped 0.12 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Bank of China were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.



The Dow added 115.54 points or 0.47 percent to 24,873.66, while the NASDAQ shed 15.07 points or 0.20 percent to 7,481.74 and the S&P fell 2.15 points or 0.08 percent to 2,747.33.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10.



The Labor Department also said import prices increased more than expected in February, while export prices gained less than expected. The National Association of Home Builders saw a fall in March homebuilder confidence.



The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in March, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said growth in its manufacturing sector slowed in March.



Crude oil prices rose Thursday despite demand warnings from OPEC and signs the U.S. shale boom will continue unabated. April WTI oil gained 23 cents or 0.4 percent to $61.19/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX