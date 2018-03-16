

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) reported that its first-quarter Group gross profit was up 8% YoY to 70.3 million pounds, driven, in particular, by strong growth in Continental Europe. SThree plc noted that 82% of Group GP was generated from markets outside the UK&I. Permanent GP was up 2% YoY, while Contract GP was up 11%.



First-quarter average Group sales headcount was up 12% with Continental Europe up 20%, USA up 16% and UK&I down 2%. Average Permanent headcount was up 4% and average Contract headcount was up 17%. Contract headcount now represents 66% of Group sales headcount.



The Group said the strategic restructuring and relocation of its London based support functions to Glasgow, as previously announced, is progressing well. SThree plc said it remains on track to deliver the expected benefits.



