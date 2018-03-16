

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc. (DOM.L, DPZ) said that from today until 31 December 2018 it will commence a discretionary programme to purchase up to 32 million pounds of the Company's ordinary shares of 25/48 pence each.



The 32 million pounds represents the balance remaining of the 50 million pounds, less the 18 million pounds purchased by the Company in this year to date, as announced by the Company on 8 March 2018.



The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the Company's share capital and accordingly the Company intends to cancel the Ordinary Shares purchased under the Programme.



The aggregate maximum consideration payable by the Company in respect of the purchase of shares under the Programme up to 31 December 2018 is 32 million pounds. The maximum number of shares that may be purchased under the Programme is 49.20 million (being the number of shares able to be purchased under the 2017 Authority), less the 10.48 milion shares purchased to date under this authority.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX