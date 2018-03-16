

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) said the company does not expect a material impact to its previously disclosed financial guidance over the 2018-2020 horizon as a result of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revised policy statement on interstate pipeline tax allowance recovery in Master Limited Partnerships nor from FERC's Notice of Proposed Rule-Making.



Spectra Energy Partners LP also does not expect any material impact to its financial guidance from the FERC policy actions. Any unmitigated impacts are not anticipated to materially change SEP's distributable cash flow outlook beyond 2018.



