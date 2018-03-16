

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi, the main shareholder of Telecom Italia, said the company will examine with an open mind the comments made by Elliott Management which owns 3% of Telecom Italia shares.



'However it is not sure that the plan to dismantle the Group and destabilize the teams will create value, whereas the industrial plan presented by Amos Genish (a recently appointed telecoms specialist, with an outstanding international reputation) and his teams is strong and promising for the future. The initiatives taken these last quarters have already borne fruit and been welcomed by investors,' Vivendi said.



