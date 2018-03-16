

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group Inc. (CME) confirmed that it has made a preliminary approach regarding a potential acquisition of NEX Group plc (NXG.L).



CME and NEX currently are working together to allow CME to complete due diligence and determine whether a firm offer can be made. As a result, there can be no certainty that any firm offer will ultimately be made for NEX, nor in relation to the terms on which such offer may be made.



As per the U.K Rule, CME is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on April 12, 2018, being the 28th day following the date of NEX's announcement to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for NEX in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. The deadline may be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.



