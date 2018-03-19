

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) wants to achieve parity between male and female managing directors at its markets business in Asia within three to five years, joining banks worldwide in stepping up efforts to close a longstanding gender gap, the Bloomberg reported.



The New York-based bank has a long way to go. Though women make up about half the 60,000 Citigroup workforce across all divisions in Asia-Pacific, the regional markets business currently has a 80:20 split in favor of men at the managing director level, according to Aditi Mahadevan, the unit's head of human resources.



The plan to move to parity within five years 'not only makes us more in tune with our clients but also it has been proved to be better for performance,' Mahadevan reportedly said. 'It leads to better decisions and more balanced thinking.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX