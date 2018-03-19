

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) Monday announced that it has acquired Italian glass systems specialist Logli Massimo. The company didn't reveal the financial terms of the deal.



It is expected that integration with Saint-Gobain will enable Logli Massimo to accelerate its growth in Europe by being able to offer complete solutions to architects and tradespeople.



Logli Massimo, which employs nearly 60 people, is a specialist in glass systems and accessories for the fixing and assembly of glass panels, in particular for railings, shower doors, partition walls and interior and exterior doors.



The company, founded in 1989, is developing its position in France, Benelux and a number of other European countries.



Saint-Gobain said the acquisition is consistent with its strategy of expanding its range of downstream products towards high value-added solutions.



