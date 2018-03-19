

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco (SON) introduced its new 20/20 Vision targets, which are focused on growing annual revenue to greater than $6 billion and improving current EBITDA to approximately 16 percent over the next three years.



Sonoco CEO Jack Sanders, said: 'Key to our growth strategy is aligning our businesses with markets and trends poised for gains. As we look to the future, this includes capitalizing on emerging market growth, and on emerging trends in the supermarket. One of the biggest consumer trends is emerging on the Perimeter of the Store due to increasing demand for fresh foods, and we've been thoughtfully reconfiguring our business to capitalize on this shift through both acquisitions and organic growth.'



Sonoco has mailed the 2017 Annual Report, Form 10-K and proxy statement to its shareholders in advance of its annual meeting, which will be held on April 18, 2017.



