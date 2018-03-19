Ethereum News UpdateAlthough cryptocurrency prices recovered slightly on Sunday night, the market is still burdened by what appears to be a regulatory crackdown in the United States.So it hardly matters that Ethereum prices are up 4.66%. Hours earlier, the world's second-biggest crypto hit a three-month low, making the gains seem less like a recovery and more like an air freshener used to mask an uncomfortable odor.What's at the heart of this stench? Regulation, of course.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) started handing out subpoenas to blockchain startups last month. Ostensibly, the SEC is going after companies that issued suspicious tokens, but.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...