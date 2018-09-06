Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a macro-market research report, "Deconstructing TARGET2 Balances Fears Overblown or Time to Worry?" In this report, KBRA discusses the evolution of Euro Area TARGET2 balances since the Global Financial Crisis, and the recent factors driving the re-emergence of these positions.

The commencement of the ECB's quantitative easing programme explains most of the increase in excessive TARGET2 imbalances, but financial fragmentation in the Euro Area is also an important consideration. KBRA's view is that TARGET2 imbalances should only pose a material risk in the unlikely, albeit not fully improbable, possibility of a Member State's withdrawal from the Euro Area. The normalisation of monetary policy and the wind-down of quantitative easing should help alleviate excessive TARGET2 imbalances over time, although several Euro Area countries could remain exposed, especially if the political and policy environment remain uncertain.

